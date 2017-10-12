Turkey blames US envoy for souring ties; won't buy US guns

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has lashed out at the United States, saying Washington is "sacrificing ties" by supporting its ambassador to Turkey amid a diplomatic spat.

Erdogan said: "It is unacceptable for America to sacrifice a strategic partner like Turkey for an impertinent ambassador."

He also slammed Washington for providing arms to Kurdish fighters in Syria, whom Turkey considers terrorists, while blocking the sale of U.S.-made weapons to Turkish security personnel. He said Thursday that Turkey would retaliate by cancelling plans to supply its police force with American guns.

Turkey arrested a Turkish national working for the American Consulate in Istanbul, leading the U.S. to suspend issuing visas at its missions in Turkey.