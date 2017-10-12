UAE stops issuing visas for North Korean labourers
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates says it will stop issuing new visas to North Korean
The announcement by the UAE Foreign Ministry on Thursday night did not address the thousands of North Korean
The announcement said that the UAE would pull its non-resident ambassador to North Korea as well.
The statement said the UAE "looks forward to a unified global front against North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile program."
