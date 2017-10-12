UN chief says donors kept famine at bay - but aid needed

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says donors responded quickly to his warning in February that some 20 million people were at severe risk of famine in South Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and northeast Nigeria, but while "famine has been kept at bay" the need for humanitarian aid is increasing.

The U.N. chief told the Security Council Thursday that "the numbers of people at risk have grown," citing six million people in South Sudan who are essentially getting one meal a day if they can, an increase of 20 per cent since the beginning of the year.