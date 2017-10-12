Utah's 'Negro Bill Canyon' renamed after years of debate
SALT LAKE CITY — After years of debate, a U.S. government board has voted unanimously to rename Utah's Negro Bill Canyon, overruling a recommendation by Utah officials to keep the name.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the U.S. Board on Geographic Names decided Thursday to rename it Grandstaff Canyon to get rid of an offensive name.
The Utah Committee on Geographic Names had recommended keeping the name, citing a lack of consensus from state minority groups.
The NAACP said the name is not offensive and preserves the history of the site, while the Utah Martin Luther King Jr. Commission called the name "blatant racism."
The canyon is home to a popular hiking spot in Moab.
