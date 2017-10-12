Woman shot as police tried to serve warrant in Georgia

BUFORD, Ga. — Authorities say a woman has been shot as a police tried to serve a warrant at a home outside Atlanta.

Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera says a SWAT team was trying to serve warrants Thursday morning when the woman was shot in Buford, about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta.

It wasn't immediately clear who fired the gunshot and Pihera didn't release further details early Thursday morning as she was on her way to the scene. There were no immediate reports of any injuries to the officers.