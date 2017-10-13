3 gold miners die in accident in Nicaragua

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Authorities in Nicaragua say three wildcat gold miners have died from asphyxiation caused by a pump they ran at the bottom of a 70-foot shaft.

Vice-President Rosario Murillo says the men were working in the Bonanza municipality about 250 miles (400 kilometres ) northeast of the capital.

She said Friday that one of the miners apparently passed out as they were climbing out, knocking all three back down the hole where they succumbed to gases and water.