A day after criticism, Trump offers support to Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is assuring residents of hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico that he "will always be with them."

His tweet Friday morning comes a day after he lashed out at the island, insisting that the federal government can't keep sending help "forever." He'd also suggested the U.S. territory is to blame for its financial struggles.

He took a softer tone on Friday, saying that "the wonderful people of Puerto Rico" have an "unmatched spirit." He tweeted, "I will always be with them!"

But he also said again that residents "know how bad things were before" the hurricanes.