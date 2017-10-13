Alabama high school accused of denying LGBT homecoming float
PELL CITY, Ala. — Two high school students in Alabama are accusing the school district of discrimination after they were not allowed to have an LGBT float in the homecoming parade.
Sixteen-year-old Brianna Phillips and 15-year-old Haley Youngblood tell news outlets they followed guidelines and submitted a petition bearing 110 student signatures to Pell City High School Principal Tony Dowdy on Sept. 27 for inclusion in the Oct. 27 parade. Phillips says Dowdy was amenable to letting students have a float, until he learned of the LGBT theme.
WBMA-TV reports that Pell City Superintendent Michael Barber said parade participants must represent existing organizations that represent the academic curriculum.
Dowdy did not respond to AL.com's requests for comment .
