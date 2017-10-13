AP National News Calendar
A
A
Share via Email
Eds: Major scheduled events for the week of October 15-21. Note that many events are subject to change at the last minute.
The following economic reports will be issued in Washington (all times EDT), unless otherwise noted:
SUNDAY: No events of note.
MONDAY: Netflix Inc. releases quarterly financial results after the market closes.
TUESDAY: Federal Reserve releases industrial production for September, 9:15 a.m.; National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for October, 10 a.m.; Treasury releases international money flows data for August, 4 p.m.
UnitedHealth Group releases quarterly financial results before the market opens.
Johnson & Johnson releases quarterly financial results before the market opens.
Morgan Stanley releases quarterly financial results before the market opens.
Goldman Sachs releases quarterly financial results before the market opens.
WEDNESDAY: Commerce Department releases housing starts for September, 8:30 a.m.
American Express releases quarterly financial results after the market closes.
United Continental releases quarterly financial results after the market closes.
THURSDAY: Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.
FRIDAY: National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for September, 10 a.m.; Labor Department releases state unemployment figures, 10 a.m.
SATURDAY: No events of note.
___
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15
No events of note.
___
MONDAY, OCTOBER 16
GREENVILLE, S.C. — President Donald Trump attends a political fundraiser in Greenville, South Carolina, for Gov. Henry McMaster.
WASHINGTON —
WASHINGTON — House on break until the week of Oct. 23.
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court on break until Oct. 30.
___
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump meets with Greece's prime minister, Alexis Tsipras.
WASHINGTON — Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing on prescription drugs.
___
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18
WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
___
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19
WASHINGTON — Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on making healthy choices.
___
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20
No events of note.
___
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
No events of note.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
New mother who lost limbs to flesh-eating disease sues Halifax hospital
-
'Deeply saddened:' Student at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford killed in car crash
-
Tim Hortons unveils newest 'drink' — a spicy Buffalo Latte. No, really.
-
‘We’re looking forward to a new lease on life:’ Joshua Boyle after five-year kidnapping nightmare