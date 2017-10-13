Appeals court keeps Arkansas abortion pill limits on hold
A
A
Share via Email
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal appeals court is preventing Arkansas from enforcing restrictions on how the abortion pill is administered while Planned Parenthood asks the nation's highest court to review a ruling in
A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday granted a request by Planned Parenthood Great Plains to not allow an earlier ruling in
Planned Parenthood argued the stay was needed to ensure women can continue to access the abortion pill in Arkansas.