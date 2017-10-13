Army fires 2-star general amid improper relationship probe

WASHINGTON — The Army has fired the two-star general who heads U.S. Army Africa amid allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with the wife of an enlisted soldier.

An Army statement provided to The Associated Press says Maj. Gen. Joseph Harrington was removed from his job due to a loss in his ability to command. A senior Army official says Harrington is under investigation for sending inappropriate Facebook messages to the woman, who is married to a soldier on his base in Vincenza, Italy. Harrington is also married.

The official says Harrington will remain in the Army and is being reassigned to the Pentagon until the investigation is finished. He will work for the director of the Army staff.