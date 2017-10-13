Authorities ID Florida deputy who shot woman, killed himself

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Authorities on Friday identified a Florida deputy who they say shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself.

Boynton Beach police said in an email that Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy Michael DeMarco was the shooter. He died at the scene. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition. Her name has not been released under rules protecting the identities of domestic violence victims.

Police said the shooting happened Thursday morning inside a gated Boynton Beach neighbourhood . Few details have been released, but the SunSentinel reports a friend of the woman's said the two had dated for about six months until she ended the relationship recently.

"It came out of nowhere. He just started harassing her once the breakup happened," the friend, Yeni Gonzalez, told the newspaper.

Palm Beach County court records show DeMarco filed a lawsuit against the woman on Sept. 27 in an apparent dispute over a mattress and a mirror for which he was seeking payment.

The ages and races of the two have not been released.