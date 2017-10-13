Authorities in southern Mexico find bodies in secret graves

MEXICO CITY — Authorities in the southern Mexico state of Guerrero say they have found three bodies with gunshot wounds to the head and bearing signs of torture dumped in an artesian well.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said Friday that authorities also found still unidentified human remains on an adjacent property near the mountain town of Chilapa.

He says more than a dozen excavations on another hillside turned up nothing. The discoveries were made during a two-day operation in Chilapa, a town about 35 miles (56 kilometres ) east of the state capital of Chilpancingo that has suffered heavy organized crime violence.