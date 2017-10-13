Bearded dragon, cats among 28 animals seized; 3 people cited

FERRISBURGH, Vt. — Dozens of animals including dogs, cats, birds, ferrets, guinea pigs, a hamster and a bearded dragon have been seized from a Vermont home.

State police say 28 animals were seized from the Ferrisburgh home because of poor living conditions. They say three people are facing animal cruelty charges.

Police say they searched the home on Oct. 7 with help from members of Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists and the county humane society.