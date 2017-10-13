BMW recalls SUVs; passenger air bag may not inflate in crash
DETROIT — BMW is recalling more than 85,000 SUVs in the U.S. because a mat that detects front-seat passengers can fail, meaning the air bag might not inflate in a crash.
The recall covers the X3 from 2006 through 2010.
BMW says in government documents that the mat can wear and develop cracks that can interrupt electrical signals. That can cause the front air bag to switch off, activating a warning light. The mats are part of the system that changes how air bags inflate if children are in the seat.
BMW says it doesn't know of any injuries from the problem. It's the third recall for the issue since 2013.
The company will notify owners and dealers will replace the mat. The recall is expected to start on Nov. 20.
