Canada PM talks wages on Mexico visit, amid NAFTA talks
MEXICO CITY — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the issue of Mexico's persistently low wages during a visit Friday, as both countries and the United States continue negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement.
In a speech to the Mexican senate, Trudeau said support for NAFTA "depends on the fruits of this trade being fairly shared."
"So we must pursue trade agreements that are win, win, win, helping workers across North America achieve better standards, wages and working conditions," he told lawmakers.
Mexican wages are a key element in NAFTA talks, with Washington pushing to increase
Wages are kept low in Mexico in part because of antiquated
It was not clear whether Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto discussed the wage issue directly during the Thursday and Friday visit.
Pena Nieto said Thursday night at a dinner for Trudeau that "Mexico sees the renegotiation of NAFTA as a way to ensure that any agreement reached represents an opportunity to improve
"Mexico doesn't want to be competitive based on low wages," Pena Nieto said. "Mexico wants to compete on the basis of skilled
However his government has not moved to get rid of thousands of pro-company "protection" contracts that prevent real unions from organizing. And leaders of crooked
Trudeau said improving
"Progressive
