Charges dropped against ex-cop accused of faking his death

AUSTIN, Texas — A judge has dismissed a misdemeanour charge against a former Texas police officer accused of faking his own death and fleeing to Mexico.

The false-alarm charge against 29-year-old Coleman Martin was dismissed Friday at the request of the Travis County District Attorney's Office. The charge was dropped after Martin agreed not to own a gun, to attend counselling and not break any laws within the next two years.

Martin resigned from the Austin Police Department last month after returning to the United States.