Co-pilot guilty of operating plane drunk sentenced to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A co-pilot convicted of being drunk while preparing for a charter airline flight has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison.
Sean Michael Fitzgerald was also fined $5,500 on Friday. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said Fitzgerald's
A Grand Rapids federal court jury convicted Fitzgerald in May of operating a common carrier under the influence of alcohol.
The 35-year-old New Jersey man was arrested Aug. 25, 2016, at Traverse City's Cherry Capital Airport while preparing for a Talon Air flight to Massachusetts. He had a blood-alcohol level of 0.34
The Grand Rapids Press reports Fitzgerald apologized and said he's being treated for alcohol abuse.
Jonker ordered Fitzgerald to surrender to prison within 10 weeks.
