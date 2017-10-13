Drugs in prayer card with Jesus' image mailed to inmate

CONCORD, Mass. — Prison officials in Massachusetts say someone tried to send drugs to an inmate by mailing a laminated prayer card that contained wafer-thin strips of a prescription narcotic.

The Boston Globe reports that the state Department of Corrections discovered orange strips of Suboxone sandwiched inside the card, which featured an illustration of Jesus Christ and offered a prayer of comfort.

The card containing more than a dozen strips of the drug was mailed to an inmate housed at the state's medium-security prison in Concord.

Authorities say the discovery was made Tuesday as guards were sifting through a prisoner's mail.