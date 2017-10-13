Europe: Leaders ask Trump to weigh implications of Iran move
LONDON — The leaders of Britain, France and Germany say they remain committed to the Iran nuclear deal and are "concerned by the possible implications" of Washington's decision to no longer back it in its current form.
British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron issued a joint statement Friday calling the nuclear deal "the culmination of 13 years of diplomacy."
The three issued the statement after U.S. President Donald Trump said he wouldn't re-certify the deal.
They urged the Trump administration and Congress to consider the possible security consequences "before taking any steps that might undermine" the deal, such as re-imposing sanctions on Iran.
But Merkel, Macron and May say they share U.S. concerns about Iran's ballistic missile program and "stand ready to take further appropriate measures to address these issues."
