Ex-UN chief Annan: Get Myanmar refugees home, not to camps
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan is urging Myanmar to make sure Rohingya Muslim refugees can return to their homes, not to camps.
Annan said at U.N. headquarters Friday that Myanmar's government needs to "create conditions that will allow the refugees to return with dignity and with a sense of security" and provide them help rebuilding in violence-wracked Rakhine state.
Annan recently headed a commission on the crisis in Rakhine. He addressed an informal, private Security Council meeting on the issue Friday.
Myanmar's U.N. mission hasn't immediately responded to a request for comment on the session.
More than 500,000 Rohingya have fled from Rakhine state to
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Six million dollar lottery prize in limbo after couple splits
-
New mother who lost limbs to flesh-eating disease sues Halifax hospital
-
'Deeply saddened:' Student at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford killed in car crash
-
Halifax taxi driver gets no jail time on sex assault conviction against 19-year-old passenger