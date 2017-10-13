Ex-UN chief Annan: Get Myanmar refugees home, not to camps

Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan is urging Myanmar to make sure Rohingya Muslim refugees can return to their homes, not to camps.

Annan said at U.N. headquarters Friday that Myanmar's government needs to "create conditions that will allow the refugees to return with dignity and with a sense of security" and provide them help rebuilding in violence-wracked Rakhine state.

Annan recently headed a commission on the crisis in Rakhine. He addressed an informal, private Security Council meeting on the issue Friday.

Myanmar's U.N. mission hasn't immediately responded to a request for comment on the session.