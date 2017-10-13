News / World

Ex-UN chief Annan: Get Myanmar refugees home, not to camps

In this Oct. 2, 2017, file photo, two-year old Noyem Fatima offers a piece of banana to her elder brother Yosar Hossein, 7, as they sit on a sidewalk with their belongings in Leda, Bangladesh. Hossein carried his baby sister Noyem for seven days fleeing from their village in Myanmar to a refugee camp in Bangladesh with their mother and other siblings. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File)

Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan is urging Myanmar to make sure Rohingya Muslim refugees can return to their homes, not to camps.

Annan said at U.N. headquarters Friday that Myanmar's government needs to "create conditions that will allow the refugees to return with dignity and with a sense of security" and provide them help rebuilding in violence-wracked Rakhine state.

Annan recently headed a commission on the crisis in Rakhine. He addressed an informal, private Security Council meeting on the issue Friday.

Myanmar's U.N. mission hasn't immediately responded to a request for comment on the session.

More than 500,000 Rohingya have fled from Rakhine state to neighbouring Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when security forces in majority-Buddhist Myanmar cracked down on the long-persecuted minority after attacks by a Rohingya militant group.

