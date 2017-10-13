Freighter sinks off Philippine coast; 11 crew missing
TOKYO — Japan's coast guard says a Hong Kong-registered freighter sank in rough seas off the Philippine coast, leaving 11 crewmembers missing.
It said a distress call came early Friday from the 33,205-ton Emerald Star from a location about 150 nautical miles (280
The coast guard said three passing freighters rescued 15 of the crewmembers from the sea, and Japanese patrol boats and aircraft were on their way to the area where the ship is believed to have sunk.
The coast guard said the cause of the accident was not known.
