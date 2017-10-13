Germany charges man with belonging to Turkish leftist group
BERLIN — German prosecutors say they've charged a 56-year-old Dutch man with membership in a terrorist organization after he was accused of have a leadership role in a Turkish leftist group.
Musa A., whose last name wasn't released in line with privacy laws, is accused of being part of the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front, or DHKP-C, which seeks to overthrow the Turkish government and replace it with a Marxist regime.
Prosecutors say it's behind many bombings and other attacks in Turkey, and uses Europe as an area to procure finances and weapons.
In a statement Friday, prosecutors said the suspect has been a member of DHKP-C since 1994, and active regionally in Belgium, the Netherlands and Britain. Since 2015 he oversaw its European operations from Hamburg.
He's been in custody since December and was charged Sept. 28.
