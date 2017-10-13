Germany charges man with belonging to Turkish leftist group

BERLIN — German prosecutors say they've charged a 56-year-old Dutch man with membership in a terrorist organization after he was accused of have a leadership role in a Turkish leftist group.

Musa A., whose last name wasn't released in line with privacy laws, is accused of being part of the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front, or DHKP-C, which seeks to overthrow the Turkish government and replace it with a Marxist regime.

Prosecutors say it's behind many bombings and other attacks in Turkey, and uses Europe as an area to procure finances and weapons.

In a statement Friday, prosecutors said the suspect has been a member of DHKP-C since 1994, and active regionally in Belgium, the Netherlands and Britain. Since 2015 he oversaw its European operations from Hamburg.