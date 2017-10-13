Guatemala genocide trial resumes for ex-dictator Rios Montt

GUATEMALA CITY — The genocide trial of former Guatemala dictator Jose Efrain Rios Montt has resumed behind closed doors as the 90-year-old retired general faces charges related to the killing of 1,771 Ixil Indians during his brief time in power.

The proceedings restarted Friday after being suspended for more than a year as his lawyers argued that he was too senile to participate.

Rios Montt ruled from March 1982 to August 1983. His lawyers say his faculties have deteriorated significantly, leaving him with no memory and unable to make decisions.