Kenya police use tear gas on opposition protests over vote

NAIROBI, Kenya — Police have used tear gas on protesters in Kenya's three largest cities after opposition leaders vowed to continue with demonstrations to press for electoral reforms despite a government ban.

Police fired tear gas at Freedom Park in the capital, Nairobi, where opposition protesters gathered. Local television showed running battles with stone-throwing youth in Kisumu, Kenya's third-largest city.

Opposition legislator Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir says police used tear gas in Mombasa, the second-largest city.

Opposition leaders have called for daily demonstrations ahead of fresh presidential elections Oct. 26. The government on Thursday banned opposition protests in the three cities' central business districts.