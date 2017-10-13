Malnourished lion captured outside Mexico's Puerto Vallarta
MEXICO CITY — Mexican environmental protection officials say a 5-year-old female lion found malnourished and wandering the streets near Puerto Vallarta has been brought to a refuge in Mexico City.
Authorities have not said how they believe the African lion came to be in La Palapa, a hamlet in the mountains about 8 miles (13
The country's environmental protection agency said Friday that officials were checking to see if the animal has any sort of identification chip or marking. Authorities are investigating who may be its owner.
The lion was said to be dehydrated and had some small wounds to its head and thighs.
