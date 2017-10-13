Man admits abusing girlfriend's puppy so badly it lost leg

NEW YORK — A man who abused his girlfriend's puppy so badly that it lost a leg will be sentenced to a year in jail.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark says Roberto Martinez pleaded guilty Friday to felony aggravated cruelty.

The mixed-breed dog, renamed Sally, was rescued, underwent amputation and is now in a loving home. A photo from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shows her looking bright-eyed and alert, with her ears pricked up.

In September 2016, when Sally was 8 months old, Martinez lifted her to his shoulder height then slammed her to the floor. She tried to flee but couldn't walk.