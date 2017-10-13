Man cited for painting over mural designed by children

LONDONDERRY, Vt. — A Vermont man has been cited for unlawful mischief after he painted over a public mural designed by students in the town of Londonderry.

The Bennington Banner reports that 74-year-old Ed Brown, a restaurateur, says he acted on principle when he painted over the mural.

The mural was of a garden with various flowers designed by first and second grade students in the town. The creation of the mural was shepherded by artist Garrison Buxton, who painted it with volunteers in 2014, based on the students' designs.

Brown says he disliked the mural and it detracted from Londonderry's esthetic . He says he painted over it after it became faded over the years.

He will be arraigned Nov. 7.

