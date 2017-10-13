Man found fatally stabbed in young son's hospital room

BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore say a man was found dead of a stab wound in his young son's room at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith says in a statement that officers were called to the room Friday afternoon. He says the man was in his son's room with the boy's mother. The child was there to undergo a medical procedure.

Smith says the man was stabbed in the upper body and was pronounced dead.

Smith says police are investigating, but believe the stabbing to be domestically related.