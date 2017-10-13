Man stopped at Vienna airport gets 2 years for IS membership
VIENNA — An Austrian court has sentenced a man to two years in prison after finding him guilty of attempting to go to Syria to fight with Islamic extremists.
The man was detained at Vienna's airport with a fake passport earlier this year.
The panel of judges in the city of Korneuburg west of Vienna that delivered its verdict on Friday rejected
The man is appealing his conviction on charges of belonging to a terrorist organization and making and possessing false documents. He remains unidentified in keeping with Austrian confidentiality laws.