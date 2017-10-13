Mississippi senator returning to Capitol Hill after illness
JACKSON, Miss. — Republican Sen. Thad Cochran of Mississippi is soon returning to work in Washington after recovering from an illness.
Spokesman Chris Gallegos says Cochran plans to be back on Capitol Hill on Monday.
The 79-year-old senator has been home in Mississippi recovering from a urological issue. On Friday, Cochran's Twitter account posted a photo of himself with his brother Nielson Cochran, a former state public service commissioner.
President Donald Trump erroneously said on Twitter in late September that Cochran was in the hospital when Republicans were trying to round up votes to repeal the health law enacted under former President Barack Obama.
Cochran responded that he was not hospitalized but was "recuperating at home in Mississippi." His staff said Cochran could return to Washington, if needed, to vote on legislation.
