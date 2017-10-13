Mother of Rwanda candidate reports torture in police custody

KIGALI, Rwanda — The mother of a former Rwanda presidential candidate has told a court she was tortured in police custody.

Adeline Rwigara also told the court Friday she was denied food and water for five days. But the judge quickly stopped her from speaking in Nyarugenge Intermediate Court.

She is the mother of Diane Rwigara, a women's rights activist who has said the charges against them are fabricated and linked to her criticism of the government's human rights record.

Rwigara, her mother and sister Anne have denied the charges of incitement and "discrimination and sectarianism."

Anne Rwigara says the family has been kept in solitary confinement.