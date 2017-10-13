Mother of Rwanda candidate reports torture in police custody
A
A
Share via Email
KIGALI, Rwanda — The mother of a former Rwanda presidential candidate has told a court she was tortured in police custody.
Adeline Rwigara also told the court Friday she was denied food and water for five days. But the judge quickly stopped her from speaking in Nyarugenge Intermediate Court.
She is the mother of Diane Rwigara, a women's rights activist who has said the charges against them are fabricated and linked to her criticism of the government's human rights record.
Rwigara, her mother and sister Anne have denied the charges of incitement and "discrimination and sectarianism."
Anne Rwigara says the family has been kept in solitary confinement.
Authorities disqualified Diane Rwigara from running in the August election won easily by President Paul Kagame, whose government is accused by rights groups of threatening opponents.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
New mother who lost limbs to flesh-eating disease sues Halifax hospital
-
'Deeply saddened:' Student at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford killed in car crash
-
‘We’re looking forward to a new lease on life:’ Joshua Boyle after five-year kidnapping nightmare
-
Halifax taxi driver gets no jail time on sex assault conviction against 19-year-old passenger