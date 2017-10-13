Nigeria to start issuing visas on arrival for Africans: AU

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The African Union says Nigeria has decided to start issuing visas on arrival for all Africans, a major step toward the goal of free movement on the continent.

The continental body's deputy chairman Kwesi Quartey on Friday praised the action as a "laudable move towards Africa's integration agenda."

The AU has advocated for a "single African passport" that aims to improve intra-African trade.

AU spokeswoman Ebba Kalondo tells The Associated Press they are waiting for details from Nigeria as the news was "announced verbally with no formal communication."

The AU's political affairs office says in a tweet that Nigeria announced the action at a retreat for permanent representatives. Nigerian officials could not immediately be reached.