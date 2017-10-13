Old letter on apartheid resurfaces amid scrutiny of Kobach

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach once wrote a letter as a 20-year-old student denouncing racial segregation in South Africa but arguing that U.S. corporations shouldn't pull out.

The Wichita Eagle reports that it found the letter after receiving several tips about a letter from Kobach on South African apartheid. Kansas Senate Democratic Leader Anthony Hensley also said he'd heard about such a decades-old letter.

Kobach is vice chairman of a presidential commission on election fraud and a candidate for governor next year.

Kobach wrote the letter to The Topeka Capital-Journal in August 1986 when he was at Harvard University. He says the idea that he might have tried to justify apartheid is ridiculous.