Pakistan court delays indictment of ex-PM Sharif after clash

ISLAMABAD — The indictment of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter and son-in-law on corruption charges has been delayed following clashes between his supporters and police outside the court in Islamabad.

Friday's clashes erupted shortly before Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar arrived at the court. Sharif again failed to appear before the judge because of his wife is ill and being treated in London.

The violence outside the court moved the judge to adjourn the case until Oct. 19.