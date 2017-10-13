Pakistani Taliban kill journalist they accuse of spying
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — The Pakistani Taliban says it has killed a local journalist in the country's volatile northwest.
The extremist group said in a statement that its gunmen killed Haroon Khan on Thursday. Without providing any evidence, the Taliban accused him of secretly working for Pakistani intelligence.
Police had said Thursday that Khan was killed by unknown gunmen.
The shooting took place in the town of Swabi, some 100