Police in Virginia fatally shoot man after sexual assault

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Police in Virginia say officers fatally shot a man they were chasing after a reported sexual assault and robbery in Charlottesville.

Charlottesville Police Chief Alfred S. Thomas read a statement saying officers were called to the scene Friday afternoon. He says officers found the victim, who gave police a description of the suspect, who was armed with a gun. The victim had injuries that were not life threatening.

Thomas says officers saw a man matching the description near the Rivanna River. The chief says shots were fired and the suspect was hit and died from his injuries.