Police: Man stripped naked in massage chair, punched guard
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Police say a New Jersey man got a little too comfortable in a massage chair at a mall.
Police in Lawrence Township said that 51-year-old Joseph Michalski took his clothes off in a massage chair at the Quaker Bridge Mall on Tuesday.
Authorities say when a mall security guard asked the Hamilton resident to put his clothes back on, Michalski punched him in the face. Police said the guard then wrestled the man to the ground before police arrived.
Michalski was charged with lewdness and simple assault. The guard was not seriously hurt.
A phone number for Michalski could not be located.
