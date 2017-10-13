Police say driver flees burning car, leaves passenger to die

NEW YORK — A driver has been accused of crashing on a New York City highway and fleeing his burning car while leaving his passenger to die.

The crash happened early Friday on the westbound Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in Brooklyn.

Police say the driver of an Infiniti sedan lost control of the car and crashed into a barrier. They say the driver fled as the car burst into flames.

Twenty-five-year-old Harleen Grewel was found in the front passenger seat. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Twenty-three-year-old Saeed Ahmad was arrested at a hospital where he was being treated for burns to his arms and legs.

Police say Ahmad faces charges including criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.