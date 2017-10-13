S. Carolina father charged with trying to suffocate child

FORT MILL, S.C. — Authorities say a young man in South Carolina tried to suffocate one of his twin 1-year-old boys.

Fort Mill police said 21-year-old Grayson Bryant Seawell was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder and two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Maj. Bryan Zachary says the child's mother told police she found Seawell trying to suffocate the child.

A police report says Seawell physically abused both children over a two-day span and at other times before Tuesday.