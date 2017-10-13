S. Carolina father charged with trying to suffocate child
FORT MILL, S.C. — Authorities say a young man in South Carolina tried to suffocate one of his twin 1-year-old boys.
Fort Mill police said 21-year-old Grayson Bryant Seawell was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder and two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.
Maj. Bryan Zachary says the child's mother told police she found Seawell trying to suffocate the child.
A police report says Seawell physically abused both children over a two-day span and at other times before Tuesday.
Seawell could face up to 50 years in prison if convicted of all charges. He was jailed without bond, and court records did not list an attorney
