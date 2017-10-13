Small-town mayor arrested for not filing state tax returns

SWANSBORO, N.C. — Authorities say the mayor of a small North Carolina town has been arrested after failing to pay his state taxes for five years.

The state Department of Revenue says 61-year-old Swansboro Mayor John Chadwick intentionally failed to file tax returns from 2011 to 2015.

Authorities say along with being mayor of the Onslow County town, Chadwick also works for Cedar Point Landscaping.

Chadwick told The Daily News of Jacksonville that he has struggled financially for the last several years. He says he is co-operating with the Revenue Department and hopes to resolve the back taxes soon.

Chadwick's name will remain on the ballot for next year as early voting begins, and Swansboro Town Manager Scott Chase says he is talking to lawyers about what happens next with the mayor.

