Tech stocks lead US indexes higher; hospitals, insurers sink
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A strong forecast from PC and printer maker HP is helping technology companies higher Friday morning as U.S. stock indexes climb. Retailers are also up after the Commerce Department said Americans shopped more in September. Health insurers and hospital operators are skidding after President Donald Trump said he will stop government payments to insurance companies under the Affordable Care Act.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 5 points, or 0.2
HEALTH SCARE: The White House said late Thursday that it is stopping subsidy payments to insurers under the 2010 health care law. Those payments help reduce copays and deductibles for people with lower incomes. The move could reduce payments to hospitals and raise costs for insurers. Adding to the uncertainty, the sign-up period for subsidized private insurance starts Nov. 1.
Medicaid program administrator Centene lost $5.43, or 5.8
TECH GAINS: HP forecast an adjusted profit of $1.74 to $1.84 a share in its next fiscal year, which is better than Wall Street expected, and also said it will return at least 50
HP stock gained $1.40, or 6.9
SHOPPING DIDN'T DROP: The Commerce Department said retail sales grew 1.6
Tiffany jumped $2.20, or 2.4
METALS CLIMB: Materials companies rose with the prices of gold and silver. Steel prices climbed after Bloomberg News reported that China imported a record amount of iron ore in September. That sent prices higher. U.S. Steel climbed $1.95, or 7.6
OIL: Energy companies rose along with oil prices. Benchmark U.S. crude oil picked up 68 cents, or 1.3
PG&E WOES: Utility PG&E continued to tumble as investors wondered if the company will face stiff fines connected to the California wildfires. Officials said Thursday they are investigating the possibility that downed power lines or other faulty equipment touched off the fires. The stock dropped 6.7
Citi Investment Research analyst Praful Mehta said the company lost $2.2 billion in value Thursday, and even if the company were found responsible and grossly negligent for the fires, it probably wouldn't be fined much more than that.
The fires have killed 31 people and destroyed at least 3,500 homes and businesses since Sunday, and they are expected to become the deadliest and most destructive in California history.
BONDS: Bond prices jumped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined to 2.29
UN-WELLS: Wells Fargo fell $1.65, or 3
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 111.92 yen from 112.22 yen. The euro rose to $1.1834 from $1.1836.
OVERSEAS: The DAX in Germany rose 0.2
___
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Teenager killed, another arrested for dangerous driving, in Halifax-area crash
-
‘We’re looking forward to a new lease on life:’ Joshua Boyle after five-year kidnapping nightmare
-
-
Young man, woman charged after numerous guns found inside Nova Scotia home