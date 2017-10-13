Texas couple survives being stranded 6 days in rural Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities say they found an older Texas couple severely dehydrated but alive after they were stranded six days on a desolate dirt road in Utah that was impassable in their rental car.

Kane County Chief Deputy Alan Alldredge said Friday that 78-year-old Helena Byler of Houston, Texas, was found lying on the road Oct. 2 by a cattle rancher in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Her 76-year-old husband Gerald Byler was found in a trailer that was near an SOS sign he made out of rocks and flowers.

Alldredge says the couple ended up on the rocky road Sept. 26 while following directions from a GPS-mapping app on their way to see Lake Powell.