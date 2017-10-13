The Latest: Analyst: Fuel was on clothing near burned woman

BATESVILLE, Tenn. — The Latest on the trial of a man charged with burning to death a Mississippi woman (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

A forensic analyst says he discovered gasoline on a piece of clothing found at the scene where a Mississippi woman was fatally burned, but other items submitted for testing did not have the ignitable liquid on them.

Matthew Simon, an explosives and fire debris expert with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, testified Friday in the trial of Quinton Tellis. Tellis is charged with capital murder in the 2014 death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.

Simon says he tested a piece of clothing and debris from Chambers' car, and both had gas on them. However, other items taken from the scene, including burned hair and a blanket used by firefighters wrap Chambers did not have an ignitable liquid on them.

___

3:22 a.m.

A man charged with burning to death a Mississippi woman told an FBI agent he was miles away buying a debit card when she was set on fire.

The agent, Dustin Blount, testified Thursday in the trial of Quinton Tellis in Batesville, Mississippi. Tellis has pleaded not guilty to killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in December 2014.

Prosecutors say Tellis thought he suffocated Chambers during sex in her car, and then used gasoline to set her and the vehicle ablaze along a road in Courtland.