The Latest: Couple who survived 6 days in Utah say

SALT LAKE CITY — The Latest on couple who survived six days in a remote part of southern Utah (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

A Texas couple who narrowly survived after being stranded for six days on a desolate dirt road in southern Utah says they realized too late their GPS app was guiding them to the wrong spot.

KSL-TV reports that 78-year-old Helena Byler of Houston, Texas, said Friday that she sensed they were on the wrong road, but that her husband insisted on continuing.

"I told Gerry, 'Sweetheart, this doesn't sound right.' And he said, 'No it's OK' ... He wanted to continue. See, us women know better," she said, chuckling.

After popping a tire in their rental car and getting stuck, she says they realized the GPS app was leading them to Lake Powell trail, not the lake.

Helena Byler spoke at a hospital in St. George where her 76-year-old husband Gerald Byler is being treated in the neuro specialty rehabilitation unit.

They were found Oct. 2 by a rancher checking his cattle Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

___

11:29 a.m.

Authorities say they found an older Texas couple severely dehydrated but alive after they were stranded six days on a desolate dirt road in Utah that was impassable in their rental car.

Kane County Chief Deputy Alan Alldredge said Friday that 78-year-old Helena Byler of Houston, Texas, was found lying on the road Oct. 2 by a cattle rancher in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Her 76-year-old husband Gerald Byler was found in a trailer that was near an SOS sign he made out of rocks and flowers.

Alldredge says the couple ended up on the rocky road Sept. 26 while following directions from a GPS-mapping app on their way to see Lake Powell.