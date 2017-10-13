The Latest: Family freed from militants leaves Pakistan

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the release of an American-Canadian family held by a Taliban-linked group for five years (all times local):

6 a.m.

Pakistani officials say an American woman, her Canadian husband and their children have left Pakistan after being rescued from a Taliban-linked group that held them for five years.

The two Pakistani security officials say Caitlan Coleman of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, her husband, Canadian Joshua Boyle, along with their three children left by plane from Islamabad on Friday. They did not say where the family was headed.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with official protocol.

Pakistan said Thursday it rescued the family after their captors moved them across the border from Afghanistan. It says the rescue was made possible by intelligence provided by Washington.

The couple was kidnapped in October 2012 while on a backpacking trip that took them to Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, and then to Afghanistan. All three children were born in captivity.

— Munir Ahmed in Islamabad

___

3:40 a.m.

U.S. officials say an American woman and her Canadian husband are free five years after they were seized by a terrorist network in the mountains of Afghanistan.

The couple and their children — all three born in captivity — were rescued in a dramatic operation orchestrated by the U.S. and Pakistani governments, officials said Thursday.

Caitlan Coleman of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, and her husband, Canadian Joshua Boyle, were abducted in October 2012 and held by the Haqqani network, which has ties to the Taliban and is considered a terrorist organization by the United States.