The Latest: GOP US Sen. Collins won't run for Maine governor

ROCKPORT, Maine — The Latest on Susan Collins' decision on whether to run for governor (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

Republican Susan Collins says she's staying out of the governor's race because she believes she can do more good for Maine by staying in the U.S. Senate.

The 64-year-old Collins has been weighing for months whether she'd make a bigger impact in the Senate or by launching a bid to become the first woman to serve as Maine's governor.

Collins is one of a handful of GOP centrists and decided she's needed in Washington.

Her decision Friday will likely free more gubernatorial candidates who have been waiting on the sidelines to enter the race.

Two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage cannot run again because of term limits.

Like President Donald Trump, LePage has been a polarizing leader. Collins said previously that she'd like to heal the state and "bring people back together."

___

12:10 a.m.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins is set to announce whether she will stay in the U.S. Senate or run for governor of her home state of Maine.

The 64-year-old Collins plans to announce her decision on Friday at an event in Rockport.

The moderate Republican was first elected in 1996 and has played a pivotal role in the Senate in recent debates about health care policy.

She would join a crowded field in the race for governor to replace two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who cannot run again because of term limits. The election to replace him is in 2018.