The Latest: Gore optimistic about renewable energy
LAS VEGAS — The Latest on a national green energy conference in Las Vegas (all times local PDT):
2:35 p.m.
Despite continued denial of global warming in some circles, former
Gore said Friday he's more concerned than ever about warming oceans stirring up unprecedented storms, catastrophic wildfires in the West and rising temperatures across entire regions.
But the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports he also outlined reason for hope during his keynote address at the 10-year-old National Clean Energy Summit co-hosted by former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid and Gov. Brian Sandoval.
Gore says more leaders from both parties are beginning to take the problem seriously and the renewable energy economy is "really taking off," especially in places like Nevada.
7 a.m.
A non-profit group urging increased investment in renewable energy says jobs tied to clean energy in Nevada are growing at a rate three times faster than overall statewide employment.
The Nevada-based Clean Energy Project and a non-partisan group of environmental entrepreneurs, E2, released the report ahead of Friday's national energy summit in Las Vegas.
Former
The new report says jobs in Nevada's clean energy sector have grown 9.5
Nationally, the study says more than 3 million people now work in clean energy and clean transportation.