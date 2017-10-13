The Latest: Hurricane Ophelia moving over northeast Atlantic

MIAMI — Category 2 Hurricane Ophelia is forecast to remain a powerful storm for the next few days as it churns across the northeastern Atlantic.

The storm, which poses no immediate threat to land, was located Friday about 545 miles (875 kilometres ) southwest of the Azores. Top sustained winds are now at 100 mph (155 kph)as Ophelia moves east-northeast at 12 mph (19 kph).

There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect. But the U.S. National Hurricane Center says tropical storm-force winds are possible throughout the Azores beginning late Saturday. Ophelia is expected to produce total rainfall of 2-4 inches (50-100 millimeters) over the southeastern Azores through Saturday night.