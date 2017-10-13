The Latest: Hurricane Ophelia moving over northeast Atlantic
MIAMI — Category 2 Hurricane Ophelia is forecast to remain a powerful storm for the next few days as it churns across the northeastern Atlantic.
The storm, which poses no immediate threat to land, was located Friday about 545 miles (875
There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect. But the U.S. National Hurricane Center says tropical storm-force winds are possible throughout the Azores beginning late Saturday. Ophelia is expected to produce total rainfall of 2-4 inches (50-100 millimeters) over the southeastern Azores through Saturday night.
The five-day forecast, which can change, has the storm or its remnants nearing the British Isles by Monday morning.
