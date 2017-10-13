The Latest: Minnesota to sue over Trump health care move
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on Minnesota reaction to President Trump's decision to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law (all times local):
12:15 p.m.
Minnesota is joining a lawsuit over President Donald Trump's decision to stop federal payments to insurers that had helped hold premiums down for people buying insurance under the Obama-era health care law.
The White House announced late Thursday it would end the payments after months of speculation. States are preparing for premium spikes of 20
Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says cutting off the payments will make the cost of health care much worse for thousands of Minnesotans.
11:45 a.m.
State officials say President Donald Trump's late decision to halt payments to insurers shouldn't affect insurance rates next year for shoppers who buy their own coverage.
The White House announced late Thursday it would end cost-sharing reductions that help control premiums after months of speculation. States across the nation are preparing for premium spikes of 20
A spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Commerce said Friday that it would not raise premiums for the 180,000-plus residents on the individual market. Premiums are largely steady in 2018 after years of double-digit increases.
But Minnesota will still feel the pain because that money has helped fund MinnesotaCare, the health care program for the working poor. It was unclear how large the financial hit would be.